FS: 4090 FE

I have a 4090 FE that I picked up bnib at launch from an eBay meetup that I paid $2000 for. It's a great card, no complaints. I have sales receipt and retail box for the next owner.



With that said, I am going to be building a water-cooled multi-GPU setup and would prefer to have the same GPU's in the build instead of mixing and matching. I was able to pick up a 7900 XTX from AMD yesterday on launch. I would like to offer my 4090 FE to someone else who wants one as I am going to try and do dual 7900's.



I am asking what I paid for it, $2000 plus shipping to you. I am in SE Michigan if you want to pick it up.



Card will come in retail box with original sales receipt from BB.