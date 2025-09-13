  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 4090 FE with EK Vector 2 Waterblock

Selling my 4090 FE since I splurged on a 5090. I'm the sole/original owner - runs like a top. Comes with a fully installed EK-Quantum Vector 2 (D-RGB, Nickel + Acetal) full waterblock ($300 value) and all accessories to include power cables, all parts (original fan/heatsink assembly that has never been used) and its original box.

$2050 shipped to anywhere in the US. Have heatware and spotless Ebay record (Same username: Supercharged_Z06). Long time [H] member - have sold numerous items here.

4090.jpg
 
