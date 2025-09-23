FS: 4090 FE w/ EKWB

Price is 2000 USD

Selling my 4090 FE with EK waterblock (Nickle/Plexi). I am the only owner of this GPU, purchased new from Best Buy back in October 2022.I ran the card for a few hours to make sure it ran properly. I then slapped an EK waterblock on it and it has been underwater since. The only coolant that went through this block is the ‘Mayhem’s XT1 Nuke Clear’, no dyes or color at all. This GPU has been used in a pet and smoke free home.The GPU overclocks just fine at stock. However, I managed to undervolt it 1.0v (stock is 1.05v) and overclock the core to 2850 and memory +1000. Needless to say, it runs cool and fast, the highest temp I’ve seen on this GPU is 52C. I’ve kept these settings the same since 2022. I'm running a 240 and 360 with a 9800X3D.Included in this sale is the GPU with EK waterblock attached, the original NVIDIA cooler and stock box and accessories, and the stock box and accessories of the EK waterblock. I will not sell the gpu and waterblock separately. Check the photos., looking for a local sale in Los Angeles, zip code 91351. I’m not looking for any trades. Not looking to ship this at the moment, however if you are intent, it'll be on your dime (PayPal FF).