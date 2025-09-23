  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: 4090 FE w/ EKWB (or stock cooler)

Recipe7

Recipe7

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 25, 2011
Messages
529
Selling my 4090 FE with EK waterblock (Nickle/Plexi). I am the only owner of this GPU, purchased new from Best Buy back in October 2022.

I ran the card for a few hours to make sure it ran properly. I then slapped an EK waterblock on it and it has been underwater since. The only coolant that went through this block is the ‘Mayhem’s XT1 Nuke Clear’, no dyes or color at all. This GPU has been used in a pet and smoke free home.

The GPU overclocks just fine at stock. However, I managed to undervolt it 1.0v (stock is 1.05v) and overclock the core to 2850 and memory +1000. Needless to say, it runs cool and fast, the highest temp I’ve seen on this GPU is 52C. I’ve kept these settings the same since 2022. I'm running a 240 and 360 with a 9800X3D.

Included in this sale is the GPU with EK waterblock attached, the original NVIDIA cooler and stock box and accessories, and the stock box and accessories of the EK waterblock. Check the photos.

Price is 1800 USD, looking for a local sale in Los Angeles, zip code 91351. I’m not looking for any trades. Not looking to ship this at the moment, however if you are intent, it'll be on your dime (PayPal FF).

EDIT: I can uninstall the EKWB and install the stock cooler if you are interested in the air cooled variant.

IMG_6600.jpg

IMG_6601.jpg
IMG_6602.jpg

IMG_6596.jpgIMG_6597.jpgIMG_6598.jpgIMG_6595.jpg
IMG_6579.jpgIMG_6586.jpg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6594.jpg
    IMG_6594.jpg
    311.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top