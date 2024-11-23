FS: 4090 FE, 7900 XTX, 9950X, 2x7950X, Ram (DDR5), Motherboards (X670E/Z690/Z790)

Hi All,

Time to clean out and sell stuff I'm not really using anymore. All these parts or systems are in excellent condition unless otherwise noted. All include retail boxes and accessories unless otherwise noted. All are fully functional unless otherwise noted. Heatware under JJU357. I can get pictures up as time allows or by request before purchase.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X - $450 Shipped OBO

2x AMD Ryzen 9 7950X - $375 shipped each OBO

Intel Core i9-12900k - $275 Shipped OBO

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard - $350 Shipped OBO

Gigabyte X670E AORUS Extreme - $450 Shipped OBO

ASUS Z790 Maximus Hero - $400 Shipped OBO

ASUS X670E Crosshair Extreme - $500 Shipped OBO

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - $150 Shipped OBO

Netgear Orbi 860 Mesh System - $250 Shipped OBO

3x ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Routers - $250 each or all three for $700 Shipped OBO

Sapphire Pulse Radeon 7900XTX - $700 Shipped OBO

NVIDIA 4090 FE - $1600 Shipped OBO

Astro A50 Headset for Xbox/PC - $150 Shipped OBO

Zyxel XGS1250-12 10 GB network switch - $140 Shipped OBO

Corsair CMT32GX5M2X5600C36 - 32GB (2x16GB 5600MHz DDR5 Intel XMP) Ram - $75 shipped OBO

GSkill Flare X5 32GB (16GBx2 6000Mhz CL 36) AMD Ram - $75 Shipped OBO

GSKill Trident Z5 Neo RGB 32GB (2x16GB 6000Mhz CL 30) AMD Ram - $100 Shipped OBO

GSkill Trident Z5 RGB 64GB (2x32GB 6000MHz CL 30) Intel ram - $150 Shipped OBO

Gskill Trident Z5 Neo RGB 64GB (2x32GB 6000MHz CL 30) AMD ram - $150 Shipped OBO
 
