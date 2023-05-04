FS: 4090, 7900 XTX, PSU

MSI 4090 Trio used with original box, $1495 shipped

Nvidia Founder's Edition 4090, used with original box $1695 shipped

Gigabyte 7900 XTX OC. This was a RMA replacement for Gigabyte's reference card. In replacing the reference board, they sent a nicer model which is outstanding as hot spot temps are super cool and only 5-ish degree delta from core temp (really great for a 7900XTX). card in oem box. $905 shipped

Thermaltake Tough Power GF1 850w, used with original box - $85

Good evening all. Unplanned expenses have me moving some stuff. I'll only sell two gpus and keep the one that does not sell.Prices are PP F&F and shipping CONUS. If you want G&S, please add 4.5% to cover fees and a piece of taxes. If outside CONUS, pm for extra shipping cost.heatware under wadec22Thanks for looking!