FS: 4070 Super Founders Edition, Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

A I
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2023
- Messages
- 502
Everything is used and sold AS-IS
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal F&F Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only
Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition - $400 shipped
AMD Ryzen 5800H
RTX 3060 Laptop Edition
16GB DDR4
2 x 512GB SSDs
Windows 11 Home fresh install
Battery holds a charge, BIOS says health is normal, Windows said 52 minutes when it was about half charged. I don't have a battery health report.
Speckled light grey color.
4070 Super Founders Edition - $450 shipped
Never used for anything but gaming. Includes retail box
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal F&F Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only
Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition - $400 shipped
AMD Ryzen 5800H
RTX 3060 Laptop Edition
16GB DDR4
2 x 512GB SSDs
Windows 11 Home fresh install
Battery holds a charge, BIOS says health is normal, Windows said 52 minutes when it was about half charged. I don't have a battery health report.
Speckled light grey color.
4070 Super Founders Edition - $450 shipped
Never used for anything but gaming. Includes retail box
Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo (non-OLED) Switch w/games and controller - $125 shipped
Includes:
Switch Console
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card
Joycons Green/Blue (the left (green)joycon is cracked at the top but functional)
Dock and power brick
Animal Crossing carry case for the Switch
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/cable
Luigis Mansion 3 EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Pokemon Shield EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Spyro USA Edition
Crash Team Racing USA Edition
Splatoon 2 USA Edition
Splatoon 3 USA Edition
Includes:
Switch Console
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card
Joycons Green/Blue (the left (green)joycon is cracked at the top but functional)
Dock and power brick
Animal Crossing carry case for the Switch
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/cable
Luigis Mansion 3 EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Pokemon Shield EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Spyro USA Edition
Crash Team Racing USA Edition
Splatoon 2 USA Edition
Splatoon 3 USA Edition
Last edited: