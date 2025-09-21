  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 4070 Super Founders Edition, Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition

Everything is used and sold AS-IS
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal F&F Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only

Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition - $425 shipped
AMD Ryzen 5800H
RTX 3060 Laptop Edition
16GB DDR4
2 x 512GB SSDs
Windows 11 Home fresh install
Battery holds a charge, BIOS says health is normal, Windows said 52 minutes when it was about half charged. I don't have a battery health report.
Speckled light grey color.

4070 Super Founders Edition - $475 shipped
Never used for anything but gaming. Includes retail box

Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo (non-OLED) Switch w/games and controller - $125 shipped
Includes:
Switch Console
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card
Joycons Green/Blue (the left (green)joycon is cracked at the top but functional)
Dock and power brick
Animal Crossing carry case for the Switch
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/cable
Luigis Mansion 3 EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Pokemon Shield EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Spyro USA Edition
Crash Team Racing USA Edition
Splatoon 2 USA Edition
Splatoon 3 USA Edition
 
