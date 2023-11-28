FS: 4070 FE, Razer Blade 17" (2022) 12800H, 32gb, 1TB, 3080Ti

T

TrevorR

Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
883
Heatware in signature
UPS ground for shipping
PayPal G&S only.

Nvidia 4070 FE - $475 Shipped
Bought this in june of this year. Used it I think a month. Has been collecting dust in my basement, forgot I had it. Original box and I'll include the original receipt in case you need to warranty it.
IMG_1443.JPEG
IMG_1444.JPEG



Razer Blade 17" (2022) - $1300 shipped
Bought on Amazon summer 2022. It has the samsung 1tb SSD. I rarely used it, bought because work directed to RTO a few days per week. I tried lugging this thing for a few weeks and hated it since commute involves having to walk quite a bit. No wear on keyboard, there are 2 very tiny, shallow nicks on the edge of lid and some wear (not nicks) around the charging port but mint otherwise. Includes adapter but no original box.
IMG_1447.JPEG

IMG_1448.JPEG

IMG_1455.JPEG


Razer Blade.png


Device Manager.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top