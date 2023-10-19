FS: (4) Corsair RM850

Heatware: kyang357
8 4) Corsair RM850 fully modular PSU Gold ==> $50
cables included: 24-pin motherboard, cpu (4+4), pcie (6+2), sata, molex
can include power cable if needed
manufactured around 2013
=== sold ===
2 0) Dell Latitude 3580 ==> $40
i3-6006u, 8gb (2x4gb), 128gb sata ssd
used in working condition
comes with 65w charger
Service Tag: 29CY7F2
Service Tag: J8CY7F2
MSI GTX 970 ==> $35 30
5 0 blower style <== take all 2 $50 shipped
2 0 open-air
tested and fully functioning
(8 0) Intel i7-5820k + gigabyte x99-ud4 motherboard combo ==> $70
can include 4x4gb g.skill ddr4 for an additional $15
pulled and tested
i/o shield included
no hsf, no original box
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
