FS: 4 Bay U-NAS with 4x 2.5GB NICS

J4125 Quad-core CPU

16G EMMC

4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB

4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN

2x Western Digital HC530, Manufacturer Recertified -

$200 shipped

Synology DS220+ NAS Bundle - $230shipped

Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-4 days to ship things out due to my scheduleIn good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.