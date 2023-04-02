FS: 4 Bay U-NAS with 4x 2.5GB NICS

ToyYoda03
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,855
Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-4 days to ship things out due to my schedule
Photos available here
UNAS NS-402 4 Bay NAS - $250 shipped
In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.
https://www.u-nas.com/xcart/cart.php?target=product&product_id=17698
2x Western Digital HC530, Manufacturer Recertified - $200 shipped SOLD
Synology DS220+ NAS Bundle - $230shipped SOLD
Photos available here
UNAS NS-402 4 Bay NAS - $250 shipped
In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.
https://www.u-nas.com/xcart/cart.php?target=product&product_id=17698
- J4125 Quad-core CPU
- 16G EMMC
- 4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB
- 4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
Last edited: