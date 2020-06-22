FS: 3x WD Red 3TB NAS HDD

I have 3x WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Disk Drives for sale. Bought back in 2017 with the intent of going to RAID5 after 1 of my drives in my RAID1 started getting bad sectors. But they got stuck in a box and sicknesses and life happened lol.



I went to 2x 10TB drives last year and now have these sitting here doing nothing.



2 drives bought on Aug 8, 2017 and 2 bought on Nov 8, 2017 (4 drives total). One of the Aug 8 drives was used to replace the bad 3TB mentioned above in RAID1. So that one isn't being sold as it's used (unless someone wants to buy that as well).



Should still be in warranty until Aug and Oct/Nov. Don't believe I registered them with WD and will help with supplying receipt/paperwork if a warranty claim needs to be made.



$85/ea shipped in the US 48.



PayPal preferred.