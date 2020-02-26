FS: 3x Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100

A

aldy402

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 23, 2005
Messages
3,346
FS: Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100 - $60 shipped

I have 3x Verizon Quantum Gateway wireless routers for sale
Actiontec Model FiOS-G1100.

First come first serve on choice.

1x Rev 1.04
2x Rev 1.03

1 has the larger silver stand but they're all the same.

Fios.jpg


Shipped via USPS Priority

heatware - aldy402
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top