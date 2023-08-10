FS: 3x Quadro P620 $80, Z390/i3-8100/16GB Combo $80, Z370/i3-8100/16GB Combo $80, ThinkPad T14s Gen 1 $160

I accept PayPal F&F (G&S if you pay fees) or Zelle, not looking for trades, 2FA enabled, US48 shipping only (usually USPS within 1-2 days of payment), all prices include shipping.
Everything pictured below is what you'll actually receive and in good working condition unless otherwise noted (non smoking/pet home), if you're not sure, ask questions before purchasing.
My Heatware (162-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to
Everything pictured for $80 shipped (not splitting)
These are system pulls I bought from dbwillis last year and never ended up using
3x NVIDIA Quadro P620's w/ low profile brackets
3x Full size brackets
12x Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort adapters (1x is missing the lock in tab)
ASUS PRIME Z390-A ATX motherboard - $80 shipped for everything
Intel i3-8100 CPU
Arctic low profile HSF
2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400
2x Patriot 4GB DDR4-2133
Above setup passed memtest86
Note: NO IO shield!
MSI Z370-A PRO ATX motherboard - $80 shipped for everything
Intel i3-8100 CPU
Stock Intel HSF
4x HP 4GB DDR4-2133 (BIOS picture says 8GB, ignore, it's old, total RAM is 16GB)
Above setup passed memtest86
IO shield and CPU cover
ThinkPad T14s Gen 1 (Model 20T1S2PW00) - $160 shipped
Intel i5-10310U
16GB (soldered DDR4-2667)
SAMSUNG 256GB M.2 SATA SSD MZNLN256HAJQ-000L7
Windows 10 Pro licensed attached
Integrated camera
WAN Fibocom L850-GL
14" FlexView Display 1920x1080
Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz
from HWiNFO -> Battery #0:
[General Properties]
Device Name: 5B10W13909
Manufacturer Name: LGC
Serial Number: 719
Unique ID: 719LGC5B10W13909
Chemistry:
Designed Capacity: 57000 mWh
Full Charged Capacity: 59230 mWh
Wear Level: 0.0 %
Cycle Count: 46
[Current Power Status]
Power Status: Charging, On AC Power
Current Capacity: 57650 mWh (97.3 %)
Current Voltage: 12.633 V
Charge Rate: 31948 mW
Everything pictured below is what you'll actually receive and in good working condition unless otherwise noted (non smoking/pet home), if you're not sure, ask questions before purchasing.
My Heatware (162-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to
Everything pictured for $80 shipped (not splitting)
These are system pulls I bought from dbwillis last year and never ended up using
3x NVIDIA Quadro P620's w/ low profile brackets
3x Full size brackets
12x Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort adapters (1x is missing the lock in tab)
ASUS PRIME Z390-A ATX motherboard - $80 shipped for everything
Intel i3-8100 CPU
Arctic low profile HSF
2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400
2x Patriot 4GB DDR4-2133
Above setup passed memtest86
Note: NO IO shield!
MSI Z370-A PRO ATX motherboard - $80 shipped for everything
Intel i3-8100 CPU
Stock Intel HSF
4x HP 4GB DDR4-2133 (BIOS picture says 8GB, ignore, it's old, total RAM is 16GB)
Above setup passed memtest86
IO shield and CPU cover
ThinkPad T14s Gen 1 (Model 20T1S2PW00) - $160 shipped
Intel i5-10310U
16GB (soldered DDR4-2667)
SAMSUNG 256GB M.2 SATA SSD MZNLN256HAJQ-000L7
Windows 10 Pro licensed attached
Integrated camera
WAN Fibocom L850-GL
14" FlexView Display 1920x1080
Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz
from HWiNFO -> Battery #0:
[General Properties]
Device Name: 5B10W13909
Manufacturer Name: LGC
Serial Number: 719
Unique ID: 719LGC5B10W13909
Chemistry:
Designed Capacity: 57000 mWh
Full Charged Capacity: 59230 mWh
Wear Level: 0.0 %
Cycle Count: 46
[Current Power Status]
Power Status: Charging, On AC Power
Current Capacity: 57650 mWh (97.3 %)
Current Voltage: 12.633 V
Charge Rate: 31948 mW
Last edited: