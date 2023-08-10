  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 3x Quadro P620 $80, Z370/i3-8100/16GB Combo $80, ThinkPad T14s Gen 1 $160

I accept PayPal F&F (G&S if you pay fees) or Zelle, not looking for trades, 2FA enabled, US48 shipping only (usually USPS within 1-2 days of payment), all prices include shipping.
Everything pictured below is what you'll actually receive and in good working condition unless otherwise noted (non smoking/pet home), if you're not sure, ask questions before purchasing.
My Heatware (162-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to

Everything pictured for $80 shipped (not splitting)
These are system pulls I bought from dbwillis last year and never ended up using
3x NVIDIA Quadro P620's w/ low profile brackets
3x Full size brackets
12x Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort adapters (1x is missing the lock in tab)
P620_1.JPEG

P620_2.JPEG

ASUS PRIME Z390-A ATX motherboard - $80 shipped for everything SOLD
Intel i3-8100 CPU
Arctic low profile HSF
2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400
2x Patriot 4GB DDR4-2133
Above setup passed memtest86
Note: NO IO shield!
PRIME_Z390A_1.JPEG

PRIME_Z390A_2.JPEG

MSI Z370-A PRO ATX motherboard - $80 shipped for everything
Intel i3-8100 CPU
Stock Intel HSF
4x HP 4GB DDR4-2133 (BIOS picture says 8GB, ignore, it's old, total RAM is 16GB)
Above setup passed memtest86
IO shield and CPU cover
Z370A_PRO_1.JPEG

Z370A_PRO_2.JPEG

ThinkPad T14s Gen 1 (Model 20T1S2PW00) - $160 shipped
Intel i5-10310U
16GB (soldered DDR4-2667)
SAMSUNG 256GB M.2 SATA SSD MZNLN256HAJQ-000L7
Windows 10 Pro licensed attached
Integrated camera
WAN Fibocom L850-GL
14" FlexView Display 1920x1080
Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz

from HWiNFO -> Battery #0:
[General Properties]
Device Name: 5B10W13909
Manufacturer Name: LGC
Serial Number: 719
Unique ID: 719LGC5B10W13909
Chemistry:
Designed Capacity: 57000 mWh
Full Charged Capacity: 59230 mWh
Wear Level: 0.0 %
Cycle Count: 46
[Current Power Status]
Power Status: Charging, On AC Power
Current Capacity: 57650 mWh (97.3 %)
Current Voltage: 12.633 V
Charge Rate: 31948 mW
T14S_Gen1_1.JPEG

T14S_Gen1_2.JPEG

T14S_Gen1_3.JPEG

T14S_Gen1_4.JPEG

T14S_Gen1_5.JPEG

T14S_Gen1_6.JPEG
 
Last edited:
