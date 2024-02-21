FS: 3x AOC-S3916L-H16IR-32DD RAID cards

Hello! I have three Supermicro AOC-S3916L-H16IR-32DD cards.These are essentially Supermicro branded 9560-16i cards. They are pulls from brand new servers, and have never been powered on other than for the burn-in testing the vendor did.I have low-profile brackets as well, but only for two of them.These guys are good up to 32 drives if you plug them into a SAS expander, 16 native. They can do all your common RAID levels, have 8GB of onboard cache. I don't have the boxes of course, but I do have a few cables hanging around. Not enough to fully provide cabling for all three cards, but I'll hand over whatever I have if it'll help.As far as I can tell, these are pretty stupidly expensive at like $800+ new. I'm looking for more like $450 each, as $800 is a huge ripoff in my humble opinion.