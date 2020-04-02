FS: 3rd Gen Space Gray 12.9 iPad Pro (2018) - 64GB Unlocked GSM

Moving over to WACOM for work so...

Unlocked Wi-Fi / LTE 64GB Space Gray 12.9 iPad Pro (2018 3rd Gen). Mint condition; comes from a smoke free home. Has been in a case since day one.

Includes iPad Pro, Zugu “The Muse” case & Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. Looking for about $975 shipped OBO. PayPal verified & confirmed.

Heat: Chris Dot
 
