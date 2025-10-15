  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: ///*** 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP 64MB, NIB, OB***////

L

LawGiver

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Oct 16, 2005
Messages
2,072
Voodoo5 5500 AGP 64MB, NIB, OB.

$1699 $1549 shipped USPS w/insurance, tracking and signature. Lower 48 states.

Free pu in Phoenix AZ metro area.

Open to WW with additional shipping cost. Accept PayPal or Venmo using respective Good/Services checkout options.

Was hard to price, but looking at offerings on ebay my price seems fair.

Open to offers.

Bought this about 25 years ago after hearing the bad news about 3dfx. Never installed or used in any way. Box in excellent like new condition. At some point one side was opened to peek at the card many years ago. 😆 See pics. Happy to post more pics upon request. Also posted screen of my ebay ID with 100% score. 20250918_132131.jpg20250918_132120.jpg20250918_132054.jpg20250918_132109.jpg20250918_131945.jpg20251014_203401.jpg20250918_132131.jpg20250918_132120.jpg20250918_132054.jpg20250918_132109.jpg20250918_131945.jpg20251014_203401.jpgScreenshot_20251014_200833_eBay.jpg
 
Last edited:
Always wanted one and I eventually got a 2. Man, even years after its prime and after the company shuttered the 2 looked better than anything else. Sad times

Glws
 
Bump for you. Some not so intersting tidbit: I remember when Halo came out well after I bought one of these cards and I thought " that buggy thing looks familiar..." and yes, same picture. 3dfx must have done some dev work for halo long before it was released on xbox.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top