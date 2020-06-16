FS: 3950x | Strix X570-E | 2x32GB DDR4 3200 kit

Doozer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 30, 2001
- Messages
- 2,155
1 x AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core 3.5 GHz ---- $650 shipped
1 x ASUS AMD AM4 ROG Strix X570-E Gaming ATX Motherboard with PCIe 4.0, WiFi 6,
2.5Gbps LAN, Dual M.2, SATA 6Gb/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ---- $250 shipped **PENDING**
* bare board/no accessories besides IO plate
1 x Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 ---- $250 shipped
**Buy as combo for $1100 shipped**
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I do not ship internationally, I do however take paypal
215-0-0
1 x ASUS AMD AM4 ROG Strix X570-E Gaming ATX Motherboard with PCIe 4.0, WiFi 6,
2.5Gbps LAN, Dual M.2, SATA 6Gb/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ---- $250 shipped **PENDING**
* bare board/no accessories besides IO plate
1 x Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 ---- $250 shipped
**Buy as combo for $1100 shipped**
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I do not ship internationally, I do however take paypal
215-0-0
Last edited: