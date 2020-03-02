FS| 3900x , x570 Meg Ace, 32Gb GSkill ram

TheHig
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2016
- Messages
- 552
Parting out my workstation as I am setting up for some home reno and sweat equity for the next who knows how long. Prices are shipped and Paypal for payment please.
Heat: jfiveone94
3900x bare cpu in clamshell $420 bro
x570 Meg Ace Mobo with Retal box and accesories $280 [H] Fam
32Gb GSkill Ripjaw V in 2x16 flavor. 3600 16-19-19-36 . I can only get this to 3466 at these timings but YMMV. $130 y'all
Want the whole combo? $800 to your door.
Thanks!
