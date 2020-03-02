FS| 3900x , x570 Meg Ace, 32Gb GSkill ram

Parting out my workstation as I am setting up for some home reno and sweat equity for the next who knows how long. Prices are shipped and Paypal for payment please.
3900x bare cpu in clamshell $420 bro

x570 Meg Ace Mobo with Retal box and accesories $280 [H] Fam

32Gb GSkill Ripjaw V in 2x16 flavor. 3600 16-19-19-36 . I can only get this to 3466 at these timings but YMMV. $130 y'all

Want the whole combo? $800 to your door.

