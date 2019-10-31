FS: 3900X, X570 Aorus Master, H150i pro and 3TB of SSD combo $1100 shipped

deruberhanyok
heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland and we were just given a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
local is 20707 for any pickup.
-------------------
3900X system part-out
I built myself a monster of a workstation thinking I'd need it long-term but... it turns out I didn't. Three months after I got it online I'm done with that part of work, we have a dedicated testing environment online and now I've got a beast of a machine when I prefer smaller builds.
I need to get some data off of this system before I can shut it down and sell it, so if you still see this sentence up it means I can't quite ship "tomorrow".
C-C-C-C-C-C-COMBO
Ryzen 9 3900X
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master * (with Win10 pro license activated)
Corsair H150i Pro
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe x2
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA
Selling the above for $1100 shipped to US. All run for about three months. The 3900X and mobo have a little more time on them, I bought them gently used from another [H] member who got them and then upgraded to Threadripper 3 a couple months later. I've never shipped an AIO before so... not sure how that would go. I'll pack it as carefully as I can.
* The motherboard works fine but has the same "BIOS resets to defaults after a hard power off" that a lot of these do. I haven't been able to get it fixed but Gigabyte seems to be "aware" of it at least.
Once the above combo sells I'll have these things below for sale too. Or if you're interested in buying any of this WITH the above combo, let me know and we can work out a discount.
Wraith Prism from 3900x - $40 shipped
VisionTek Radeon RX 5700XT (blower style) - $325 shipped
Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic - $50, plus shipping
Corsair red LED ML120 Pro (x8) - $25 shipped each, all 8 for $175 shipped
Corsair RM1000i (white) (limited edition) - $250 shipped
Possible trades:
Ryzen 3600X or 3700X (with or without heatsink, doesn't matter)
Corsair SF450 Platinum PSU
Silverstone SG13 (black or white with mesh front)
Noctua NH-L12S
-------------------
Misc. parts
Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) $30 shipped
Corsair RM650i PSU - don't need this anymore since I did a major upgrade. Considering keeping it just as a "backup" unit in case my main one ever fails, but I figured I'd see if anyone was interested. Includes both sets of cables. $125 shipped.
Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. No USB-lightning cable included. keyboard $100, mouse $70, trackpad $100
Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20 shipped
(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)
-------------------
Dell U2715H x2 $200ea ($350 for the pair) (SHIPPING EXTRA)
I have a pair of Dell U2715H (27" 2560x1440 60Hz) from my old home office setup that I no longer need.
Run for several years in a smoke-free environment.
One has a small scratch about 1.5cm long in the coating - no damage to the actual display - in the bottom left of the screen. Try though I might I haven't been able to get a good picture of it, and it's only visible from about a 45 degree angle at about 6 inches distance.
No other issues with the displays. They have not been calibrated beyond whatever Dell does to the Ultrasharp screens at the factory.
Each includes power cable, USB3 hub cable and mini-displayport<->displayport cable.
The current Dell display with these size /specs is the U2719D (currently $355 at Dell).
I would prefer local pickup to avoid having to pack/ship these, but if someone is really interested, I can take them to a Fedex store and have them packed and shipped. I ask for 50% of the actual packing/shipping price for Ground, or 75% of the actual packing/shipping price for faster methods. Given the size it may not be possible/safe to ship them in one box.
---------SOLD---------
Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped
Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.
---
Combo: $500
-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo
-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo
-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo
-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo
---
