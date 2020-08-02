FS: 3900X • 5700 XT • MSI MEG Z390 ACE • ASUS TUF X570 • 16GB b-die 4400 • Intel NIC

Retail 3900X with Wraith Prism Cooler

$350

$160

$380

$160

$105

$27

Prices include shipping to the US.Payment by Google Pay preferred. Paypal accepted.All offers considered.Like-new in retail box. Picture below.Like new in retail box. Little use.Reference AMD board with Morpheus II cooler (w/ two Kaze Grand Flex 120mm fans, or two 1850RPM Gentle Typhoons for $25) and Samsung memory. Stock automatic boost clock hits 2100+. Runs exceptionally cool and quiet. Only selling because no monitor I own can do FreeSync ("premium" or not) without flickering, so going back to GSync. Not interested in selling GPU/HSF separately. Full backplate not pictured but included.Excellent condition.Samsung b-die. In retail box. Both modules tested and work perfectly. I had to put some clear repair tape over the labels because they smeared the first time I installed the modules. They're still readable, so if warranty service is ever required I see no reason why Patriot would have a problem with it since the crappy printing is their fault.Genuine non-counterfeit Intel NIC - a rarity! Includes an adapter for converting PCIE X1 to X4-16, for those like me with only 1x slots open. Excellent performing NIC.