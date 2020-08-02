FS: 3900X • 5700 XT • MSI MEG Z390 ACE • ASUS TUF X570 • 16GB b-die 4400 • Intel NIC

Sep 7, 2005
1,681
Prices include shipping to the US.
Payment by Google Pay preferred. Paypal accepted.
All offers considered.
Trades: 2080/2080 Super; D5 pump or pump/res combo.


Retail 3900X with Wraith Prism Cooler
Like-new in retail box. Picture below.
$350


ASUS TUF X570
Like new in retail box. Little use.
E9D1CA8C-5C86-4E3D-BAAE-FA8C816BEBA1.jpeg
$160, or $490 with 3900X.


5700 XT
Reference AMD board with Morpheus II cooler (w/ two Kaze Grand Flex 120mm fans, or two 1850RPM Gentle Typhoons for $25) and Samsung memory. Stock automatic boost clock hits 2100+. Runs exceptionally cool and quiet. Only selling because no monitor I own can do FreeSync ("premium" or not) without flickering, so going back to GSync. Not interested in selling GPU/HSF separately. Full backplate not pictured but included.
9F9E5E13-2C20-4234-AF70-D5892BF20BB0.jpeg
$380


MSI MEG Z390 ACE
Excellent condition.
11F65D9E-B59C-4A2D-B432-B915E8E6D2DD.jpeg B1082572-B24E-426C-B867-5A79630BF8B0.jpeg
$160

16GB (2x8) Patriot Viper Steel C19 4400 DDR4
Samsung b-die. In retail box. Both modules tested and work perfectly. I had to put some clear repair tape over the labels because they smeared the first time I installed the modules. They're still readable, so if warranty service is ever required I see no reason why Patriot would have a problem with it since the crappy printing is their fault.
E45CC6C9-4AD7-4A1F-9617-9641656AE51C.jpeg
$105

Intel EXPI9402PTBLK (PRO/1000 PT) Gigabit Network Adapter
Genuine non-counterfeit Intel NIC - a rarity! Includes an adapter for converting PCIE X1 to X4-16, for those like me with only 1x slots open. Excellent performing NIC.
D86A6D1A-531A-49BD-B8D3-290EE1A9A326.jpeg 6AD9FF30-114B-4BFD-A9E7-38A321ACA15B.jpeg
$27
 
