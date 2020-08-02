FS: 3900X • 5700 XT • MSI MEG Z390 ACE • ASUS TUF X570 • 16GB b-die 4400 • Intel NIC

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,681
HEATWARE
Prices include shipping to the US.
Payment by Google Pay preferred. Paypal accepted.
All offers considered.
Trades: 2080/2080 Super; D5 pump or pump/res combo.
Retail 3900X with Wraith Prism Cooler
Like-new in retail box. Picture below.
$350
ASUS TUF X570
Like new in retail box. Little use.
$160, or $490 with 3900X.
5700 XT
Reference AMD board with Morpheus II cooler (w/ two Kaze Grand Flex 120mm fans, or two 1850RPM Gentle Typhoons for $25) and Samsung memory. Stock automatic boost clock hits 2100+. Runs exceptionally cool and quiet. Only selling because no monitor I own can do FreeSync ("premium" or not) without flickering, so going back to GSync. Not interested in selling GPU/HSF separately. Full backplate not pictured but included.
$380
MSI MEG Z390 ACE
Excellent condition.
$160
16GB (2x8) Patriot Viper Steel C19 4400 DDR4
Samsung b-die. In retail box. Both modules tested and work perfectly. I had to put some clear repair tape over the labels because they smeared the first time I installed the modules. They're still readable, so if warranty service is ever required I see no reason why Patriot would have a problem with it since the crappy printing is their fault.
$105
Intel EXPI9402PTBLK (PRO/1000 PT) Gigabit Network Adapter
Genuine non-counterfeit Intel NIC - a rarity! Includes an adapter for converting PCIE X1 to X4-16, for those like me with only 1x slots open. Excellent performing NIC.
$27
