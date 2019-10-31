FS: 3900X, 64GB, X570 Aorus Master, H150i pro and more part-out

D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,479
heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754

Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.

I am in Maryland (20707) and we were just given a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.

I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.

Will discount for multiple item purchase.

-------------------

3900X system combo and part-out

I built myself a monster of a workstation thinking I'd need it long-term but... it turns out I didn't. Three months after I got it online I'm done with that part of work, we have a dedicated testing environment online and now I've got a beast of a machine when I prefer smaller builds.

C-C-C-C-C-C-COMBO
Ryzen 9 3900X (does not include wraith prism) $400
Crucial Ballistix Sport (grey) 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-3200 $270
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master * (with Win10 pro license activated) $300
Corsair H150i Pro $120
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME (x2) $50ea or $90 for both
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100

Selling the above for $1200 shipped to US. I've never shipped an AIO before so... not sure how that would go. I'll pack it as carefully as I can.

* The motherboard works fine but has the same "BIOS resets to defaults after a hard power off" that a lot of these do. I haven't been able to find a fix myself but Gigabyte seems to be "aware" of it at least and is supposedly working on a BIOS to correct some issues related to cold boots. Otherwise fantastic board.

VisionTek Radeon RX 5700XT (blower style) - $300
Corsair RM1000i (white) (limited edition) includes all cable (they're just not in the pictures) - $200
Winyao brand, PCIe x1 2-port i350 gigabit ethernet NIC - $25
WD black 4TB 7200RPM 3.5" drive - 2 available - $40ea, $75 for both
Corsair red LED ML120 Pro (x8) - $25 each, all 8 for $175

Possible trades:

Ryzen 3600X or 3700X (with or without heatsink, doesn't matter)
Corsair SF450 Platinum PSU
Silverstone SG13 (black or white with mesh front)
Noctua NH-L12S

-------------------

Misc. parts

Radeon Pro WX 5100 - two available, OEM pulls - $275 ea, $500 for both

Radeon Pro WX 4100 - OEM pull, includes low profile and standard height bracket and 4x mDP to DP adapters - $175

Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) $30 shipped

Corsair RM650i PSU - don't need this anymore since I did a major upgrade. Considering keeping it just as a "backup" unit in case my main one ever fails, but I figured I'd see if anyone was interested. Includes both sets of cables. $125 shipped.

Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. No USB-lightning cable included. keyboard $100, mouse $70, trackpad $100

Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20 shipped

(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)

-------------------

Dell U2715H $225 shipped

Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.

Dell U2414H $150 shipped

Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.

---------SOLD---------
Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped
Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.
---
Combo: $500
-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo
-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo
-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo
-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo
Wraith Prism from 3900x
Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe x2
 

Attachments

Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Cecil
like this
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,471
You have all the pieces to mount the Wifi already it looks like. Just take the nut off the end and put it on the other side of the lead to hold it to the I/O plate.
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,479
Heh, I must have edited that right out of the post in my last update. Just put it back in, at the top.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top