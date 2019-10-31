FS: 3900X, 64GB, X570 Aorus Master, H150i pro and more part-out

deruberhanyok
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland (20707) and we were just given a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
-------------------
3900X system combo and part-out
I built myself a monster of a workstation thinking I'd need it long-term but... it turns out I didn't. Three months after I got it online I'm done with that part of work, we have a dedicated testing environment online and now I've got a beast of a machine when I prefer smaller builds.
C-C-C-C-C-C-COMBO
Ryzen 9 3900X (does not include wraith prism) $400
Crucial Ballistix Sport (grey) 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-3200 $270
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master * (with Win10 pro license activated) $300
Corsair H150i Pro $120
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME (x2) $50ea or $90 for both
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100
Selling the above for $1200 shipped to US. I've never shipped an AIO before so... not sure how that would go. I'll pack it as carefully as I can.
* The motherboard works fine but has the same "BIOS resets to defaults after a hard power off" that a lot of these do. I haven't been able to find a fix myself but Gigabyte seems to be "aware" of it at least and is supposedly working on a BIOS to correct some issues related to cold boots. Otherwise fantastic board.
VisionTek Radeon RX 5700XT (blower style) - $300
Corsair RM1000i (white) (limited edition) includes all cable (they're just not in the pictures) - $200
Winyao brand, PCIe x1 2-port i350 gigabit ethernet NIC - $25
WD black 4TB 7200RPM 3.5" drive - 2 available - $40ea, $75 for both
Corsair red LED ML120 Pro (x8) - $25 each, all 8 for $175
Possible trades:
Ryzen 3600X or 3700X (with or without heatsink, doesn't matter)
Corsair SF450 Platinum PSU
Silverstone SG13 (black or white with mesh front)
Noctua NH-L12S
-------------------
Misc. parts
Radeon Pro WX 5100 - two available, OEM pulls - $275 ea, $500 for both
Radeon Pro WX 4100 - OEM pull, includes low profile and standard height bracket and 4x mDP to DP adapters - $175
Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) $30 shipped
Corsair RM650i PSU - don't need this anymore since I did a major upgrade. Considering keeping it just as a "backup" unit in case my main one ever fails, but I figured I'd see if anyone was interested. Includes both sets of cables. $125 shipped.
Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. No USB-lightning cable included. keyboard $100, mouse $70, trackpad $100
Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20 shipped
(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)
-------------------
Dell U2715H $225 shipped
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
Dell U2414H $150 shipped
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
---------SOLD---------
Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped
Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.
---
Combo: $500
-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo
-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo
-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo
-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo
Wraith Prism from 3900x
Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe x2
