FS: 3900X - $185 / ASRock Steel Legend B550 MATX + be quiet! BK024 Dark Rock Slim, 180W TDP, Silent Wings 3 120mm PWM fan - $145 (Both for $310)

T

terpsy

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
743
For Sale :

All items NEVER overclocked and always run at stock settings.
Smoke Free / Cat Free home (have poodle who is hypoallergenic and does NOT shed)
Adult owned and operated
Windows 11 PRO license Activated on BOTH Motherboards

AMD Ryzen 3900X - $185

ASRock B550m Steel Legend - $145 Includes be quiet! BK024 Dark Rock Slim, CPU Cooler, 180W TDP, Silent Wings 3 120mm PWM fan ($60 HSF)
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/B550M Steel Legend/index.asp
https://www.amazon.com/quiet-BK024-Cooler-Compact-Construction/dp/B07R5TQQMR/ref=sr_1_1?crid=16V8E5OURZ0T&keywords=be+quiet!+BK024&qid=1672418334&s=electronics&sprefix=be+quiet+bk024,electronics,57&sr=1-1&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.006c50ae-5d4c-4777-9bc0-4513d670b6bc&th=1

Both Items for $310 Shipped!

SOLD

B550I AORUS PRO AX (rev. 1.0) https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B550I-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-10#kf - $OLD INCLUDES Thermalright Assassin King 120 SE White ARGB CPU Air Cooler
AMD Ryzen 5600X - $OLD Purchased 07/31/2022
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6700XT MECH OC 12GB $OLD Purchased 09/15/2022



Heatware listed under 'terpsy'

Bumps Appreciated

-Danke
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2022-12-27 161347.png
    Screenshot 2022-12-27 161347.png
    30.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2022-12-27 161455.png
    Screenshot 2022-12-27 161455.png
    64.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221230_164322370.MP.jpg
    PXL_20221230_164322370.MP.jpg
    625.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221230_164336011.jpg
    PXL_20221230_164336011.jpg
    474.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221230_165011483.jpg
    PXL_20221230_165011483.jpg
    397.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221230_165030933.jpg
    PXL_20221230_165030933.jpg
    362.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
T

terpsy

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
743
The following are SOLD

B550I AORUS PRO AX (rev. 1.0) - $OLD INCLUDES Thermalright Assassin King 120 SE White ARGB CPU Air Cooler
AMD Ryzen 5600X - $OLD Purchased 07/31/2022
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6700XT MECH OC 12GB $OLD Purchased 09/15/2022
 
T

terpsy

Gawd
Joined
Aug 5, 2004
Messages
743
3900X and ASRock B550m Steel Legend + be quiet! BK024 Dark Rock Slim, CPU Cooler, 180W TDP, Silent Wings 3 120mm PWM fan Available!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top