FS: 3800x with mobo(s), 1080ti, PSUs 1000w!, Motherboards, Memory

Vanilla Heat
Trying to get rid of some extra hardware etc. Feel free to make offers worst I can say is no Please know I try to keep low prices but remember when hitting me with a lowball that paypal and shipping comes out of the amounts you send!
I am trying to go back through messages I missed but some have been sitting for a bit feel free to re message me as I am updating this thread I have a storage shed to clean out most things probably not worth shipping but I will list here what is!
I'm going through all my stuff tonight to make a complete list I have hard drives etc I need to get rid of.
(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)
"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."
Heatware
Vanilla_Heat - User Summary - EXTREME Overclocking Folding @ Home Stats
PayPal preferred but I can also take Crypto etc!
Shipped from 28904
(Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios)
Also all items from smoke free house !!
PICS
Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.
Motherboard List being updated 5/27/2020 by the end of day. (Have memory for the 3800x system as well)
AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz (4.5 GHz Max Boost) Socket AM4 105W 100-100000025BOX Desktop Processor ; Awesome cpu and worked flawlessly but need to get back on track. Paid 369.00 Asking 300 + shipping cost.
Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite (AMD Ryzen 3000/X570/ATX/PCIe4.0/DDR4/USB3.1/Realtek ALC1200/Front USB Type-C/RGB) Paid 213.99 for (I had another grand delusion of gaming more!) 190.00 Shipped OBO or Combo.
ASRock X570 PHANTOM GAMING 4 AM4 AMD X570 SATA 6Gb/s ATX AMD Motherboard was used for about 2 weeks with the 3800x I ended up going to the Aorus above. 125.00 Shipped OBO or Combo
All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!
H110 PRO BTC+ Motherboard and I/O Shield LINK should make a fine regular board as well or collectors tinker toy. 40.00 Shipped
Z-170-AR LINK *Top pci retention pcie is missing the little back lock still holds cards etc fine just FYI* 35.00 Shipped
H270-HD3 LINK 50.00 Shipped or best offer.
Video Cards
Zotac 1080 ti just from RMA, LINK this card has never seen mining! Was an RMA I had to fight for , has been tested heavily with 3dmark , furrmark , uni-engine. I've been using it for a few months to play Overwatch and Borderlands 3 but bills are due. 400 Shipped OBO (it will be shipped in the brown box that Zotac shipped it to me in sorry I don't have the original box anymore)
Memory (more to come)
G.Skill Trident Z Neo Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin RGB PC4-28800 DDR4 3600MHz CL16-19-19-39 1.35V Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC , Purchased for the Above 3800X system (I have not been able to tinker with it to run at 3600). 110 Shipped OBO
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16D-16GVKC Purchased for the 3800X orignaly unable to do 3600 and I didn't tinker with it much was fine at 3200. I ended up going with a different board and then grabbed the above memory. 80.00 Shipped OBO
Patriot Viper 8GB DDR4 (2 x 4GB) LINK 35.00 Shipped OBO
Power Supplies
Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.
To save some replies to messages (yes most of the power supplies listed are the same model but I took updated to pictures to cover the amount of cables included I can swap cables to fell out the power supplies on a first come first serve basis for an up charge and see what I end up with) All have been tested most had been used for 2-3 months less than max load before moving to server power supplies!!
EVGA 1000 GQ (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. Included 4x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 75.00 Shipped
EVGA 1000 G2 (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 5x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 80.00 Shipped
EVGA 1000 G2 (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 6x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 85.00 Shipped
OCZ 1250w (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 5x VGA , 1x CPU 3x Perph. 75.00 Shipped
I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!
Holding Area or Sold
