FS : $375 Thinkbook 13" 6800u Laptop 11/23 price drops

FS : $375 Thinkbook 13" 6800u Laptop

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer!

$375 shipped: Lenovo Thinkbook 13s G4 ARB 13.3" laptop. Some minor scuffs and chips along the edge, and a scratch under the thinkbook logo on the lid as shown comes with a charger.
AMD Ryzen 6800u 8-core CPU
Integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics
16GB LPDDR5 memory
512GB NVME SSD
13.3" 1920x1200 16:10 IPS display
Windows 11
~3lbs

$50 shipped: Thermalright Silver Arrow T8 CPU cooler/heatsink. Fits just about any modern socket. I ran it on a 7950x for a month or so. Like new condition and great cooling capacity. Looks like this: amazon

$75 shipped: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Crack on digitizer for touchscreen, display and touch still appear to work perfectly fine, but might be less than ideal if using a pen/stylus. Comes with generic charger.
Intel Celeron 5205u 2-core CPU
Integrated Intel UHD graphics
4GB memory
64GB eMMC SSD
13.3" 1920x1080 QLED touchscreen display
ChromeOS
~2.8lbs

$150 shipped: Dell Latitude 3420 14" Laptop. Ethernet not working (I219-V code 10). Battery capacity is 76% of when new. Comes with a generic charger.
Intel Core i7 1165g7 4-core CPU
Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics (96 execution units)
16GB DDR4 memory
500GB NVME SSD
14" 1920x1080 16:9 display
Windows 11
~3.5lbs

$125 shipped: HP 15.6" Chromebook. 15a-nb0013dx. Only 2 battery cycles. Very basic Chromebook but quick enough for basic browsing. Comes with a generic charger.

$90 shipped: ACER Predator GM7000 2TB NVME SSD. Used, good working order.

$80 shipped: Teamgroup 64GB 2x32GB DDR4 CL22 memory kit.

$80 shipped: AMD Ryzen 5600x bare AM4 CPU. Pulled from a working desktop.
 

Thinkbook 13s is a killer system. Good seller!

Any warranty left on the unit? Asking for a friend.
 
