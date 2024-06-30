FS : $375 Thinkbook 13" 6800u Laptop 11/23 price drops

$375 shipped: Lenovo Thinkbook 13s G4 ARB 13.3" laptop. Some minor scuffs and chips along the edge, and a scratch under the thinkbook logo on the lid as shown comes with a charger.

$75 shipped: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Crack on digitizer for touchscreen, display and touch still appear to work perfectly fine, but might be less than ideal if using a pen/stylus. Comes with generic charger.

Intel Celeron 5205u 2-core CPU

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

4GB memory

64GB eMMC SSD

13.3" 1920x1080 QLED touchscreen display

ChromeOS

~2.8lbs

$150 shipped: Dell Latitude 3420 14" Laptop. Ethernet not working (I219-V code 10). Battery capacity is 76% of when new. Comes with a generic charger.

Intel Core i7 1165g7 4-core CPU

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics (96 execution units)

16GB DDR4 memory

500GB NVME SSD

14" 1920x1080 16:9 display

Windows 11

~3.5lbs

$125 shipped: HP 15.6" Chromebook. 15a-nb0013dx. Only 2 battery cycles. Very basic Chromebook but quick enough for basic browsing. Comes with a generic charger.

$90 shipped: ACER Predator GM7000 2TB NVME SSD. Used, good working order.



$80 shipped: Teamgroup 64GB 2x32GB DDR4 CL22 memory kit.



$80 shipped: AMD Ryzen 5600x bare AM4 CPU. Pulled from a working desktop.

Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer!