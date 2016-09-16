FS: 3700X, EVGA 2080Ti FTW3 Ultra

cybrnook
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 1,558
Got a few extra parts. CPU is used with about 100 hours on it, so not even broken in yet. Have the cooler to a friend who needed one, so just the CPU.
3700X will be CPU in clam shell. price reflects - $250
EVGA 2080Ti FTW3 Ultra (Samsung Memory) and BNIB Hydro Copper block - Both for $1025
Heat is in my signature.
3700X will be CPU in clam shell. price reflects - $250
EVGA 2080Ti FTW3 Ultra (Samsung Memory) and BNIB Hydro Copper block - Both for $1025
Heat is in my signature.
Last edited: