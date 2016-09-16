FS: 3700X, EVGA 2080Ti FTW3 Ultra

Working on getting some pics now...But in short I would say there is minimal back-light bleed (I would like to say none, but my definition of no back-light bleed may vary from someone else). I am trying to take a picture for you, but depending on the angle and light in the room it's very hard to SHOW how it looks to the human eye directly on. No dead pixels, and works perfectly fine. We just upgraded to curved screens, so no use for this one (was my wife's monitor).EDIT: I added some photos to my shared album. I tried to snap a pic of the monitors black boot screen. The light reflection on see on the left hand side by the Energy Star logo is MY monitor behind the camera reflecting back onto the screen. It's NOT a huge white patch of blb, promise.