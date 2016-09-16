FS: 3700X, 3900X, Asus X570-E Strix Gaming

cybrnook
Got a few extra AMD CPU's. Both are used with about 100 hours on each, so not even broken in yet.
3900X will come with retail box with unused included CPU cooler - $415
3700X will be CPU in clam shell. price reflects - $250
Asus X570-E Strix Gaming, BNIB - $265
Heat is in my signature.
