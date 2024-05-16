FS: 3700x + 32GB DDR4 + G.Skill Trident Neo 16GB(B-die) Kit

AMD Ryzen 3700x - $80 shipped
CPU only shipped in clamshell in bubble envelope.
Corsair Vengeance LPX (16GBx2) 3200MHz CL16 CMK128GX4M8X3200C16 - $60 shipped
I bought half of this 128GB kit on ebay and am selling this portion. I am still using the other 32GB in another system. This is a Samsung B-die kit though I'm sure not a great bin of it.
This kit is a good Samsung B-die kit that you can overclock much higher than as advertised.
Here are pictures.
View: https://imgur.com/a/DBwswMS
Heatware: rekd0514
https://www.heatware.com/u/68586/to
