FS: 3500x x470 Memory Ryzen 1600

$275 For sale Used combo.CPU mobo & memory. 1 AMD Ryzen 3500x CPU with heatsink/fan.Retail box. 1 Asus crosshair vii X470 motherboard with 2 sata cables.Plain box. 1 Team group DDR4 2x8gb 3200 14-14-14-31 Bdie.Retail package. $55 1 AMD Ryzen 1600 CPU with Heatsink/fan.Retail box. Shipping usps/ups/FedEx.Parts used and in good condition.No returns. Payment pp (non cc) and u.s. postal money order.Shipping to confirmed address only. Lower 48 states only.Price includes shipping. Heatware under Forsaken1 30+-0-0