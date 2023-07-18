FS: 34" Asus VG34VQL1B 3440x1440 Monitor - $225 Local Pickup (NJ)

Selling my 34" Asus VG34VQL1B purchased in July 2021 from Amazon. Great monitor - almost perfect screen besides a stuck pixel/blemish in the top left that I didn't even notice until I was looking for it to create this post. Have the original box and can provide HDMI/Display port cable.

Still retails for $470+ new. Only selling because I got a good deal on an Alienware OLED and don't need two ultrawides.

https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/asus/tuf-gaming-vg34vql1b

$225 - Local pick up in 07733.

HEAT

20230718_095421.jpg
20230718_093319.jpg
20230718_093026.jpg
20230718_100027.jpg
20230718_100020.jpg
 
