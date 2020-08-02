Fs: 32GB G skill desktop ram

For sale is:G.SKILL TridentZ Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Intel Z370 Platform Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C14D-16GTZ(X2)!!it all works great! I've never had problems. Selling because I went out and bought RGB ram lol$120 shipped? will come in my new rgb fans box and inside that box is my new corsair vengeance ram box as well as regular packaging for ram im selling