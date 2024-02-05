Fs: 32GB DDR5 RAM, DDR4 32GB B Die RAM, Synology DS920+ NAS 12GB W/ 4 x 4TB NAS HDD,

Dreamerbydesign
Terms
Downsizing my tech area, making room for a newborn this year.
For Sale:
[updated 2-5-24] editing on mobile bear with me! Pictures coming soon!
Sold: ASUS 6800XT, Mac Mini M2, Gigabyte b650 Aorus Elite AX mobo, 7950x cpu, WD SN700 SSD, AMD 3600 CPU, MSI B550 Tomahawk Motherboard,
I will have pictures up soon, and more coming once this stuff starts to move. If you have any questions please just ask. Thanks for looking.
Terms
- Shipping to US48 only.
- Payment: PayPal F&F, Venmo, normal PayPal (for increased cost)
- Must have some form of feedback, I will not sell to new accounts.
- If shipping is included I choose the shipper
- All shipping includes tracking
- No trades. I am drastically downsizing my area for tech gear.
- OBO WHEN indicated, otherwise price is rather firm. I don’t like wait for the last penny, I just sell at fair prices first come first serve.
- I also have stuff listed locally, so this list can change frequently.
- I ship within (2) business days max, usually daily if before 10 am.
