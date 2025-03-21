FS: 32gb DDR5 corsair platinum 6600

sparky1_2007
Hello, Looking to get rid of some components left over from my new build. I have all the original boxes, so it'll get shipped in that. I'll also have a 9800x 3d coming up this weekend when my 9950x3d comes in. Thanks for checking it out!
The G.Skill Memory & Kingston SSD are new in box - bought prior and never used
13900kf never had issues with instability - bought new in June of 2024 on a combo deal.
Pics & timestamp:
View: https://imgur.com/a/i9vY7KQ
I've got the following:
AMD 9800x 3d - sold on reddit
32GB (16x2) Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 memory - $115 OBO shipped
I've got the following:
AMD 9800x 3d - sold on reddit
32GB (16x2) Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 memory - $115 OBO shipped
Last edited: