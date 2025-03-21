  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 32gb DDR5 corsair platinum 6600

S

sparky1_2007

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jan 15, 2005
Messages
3,287
Hello, Looking to get rid of some components left over from my new build. I have all the original boxes, so it'll get shipped in that. I'll also have a 9800x 3d coming up this weekend when my 9950x3d comes in. Thanks for checking it out!

The G.Skill Memory & Kingston SSD are new in box - bought prior and never used
13900kf never had issues with instability - bought new in June of 2024 on a combo deal.

Pics & timestamp:
View: https://imgur.com/a/i9vY7KQ

I've got the following:

AMD 9800x 3d - sold on reddit
32GB (16x2) Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 memory - $115 OBO shipped
 
Last edited:
