FS : 32gb DDR4 ECC Dimms

Howdy folks. What we have here are a bunch DDR4 ECC dimms pulled from servers (IBM/Lenovo & Dell). They were all fully functional before they got pulled, but these will be sold as-is. Quantity = a lot



A buck a gig + shipping.



sk hynix 32gb 2rx4 pc4-2133p-rb1-11

sk hynix 32gb 2rx4 pc4-2400t-rb2-11



dataram pn# 68108 32gb 2rx4 pc4-2133p-ra0-10 (chips say SEC537)

dataram pn# 68116 32gb 2rx4 pc4-2400t-ra1-11 (chips say SEC752)



The Dataram labeled ones have Samsung chips, probably OEM from Samsung to 3rd party brand "Dataram". I did not want to destroy any labels to see if they have a Samsung sticker underneath, but it wouldn't shock me.



My Heatware is "Burticus".

Preferred payment method is Paypal. I prefer F&F, but if you want to go the regular Paypal method I would appreciate it if the buyer would cover the Paypal fee (a couple bucks, depends on sale amount).

Preferred shipping method is USPS Priority mail. If you want more than the $50 default insurance, this is extra. UPS is also an option but they are not cheap.



Feel free to ask any questions. Sorry, but I do not know which motherboards these will work with outside of rack servers. Google is your friend.