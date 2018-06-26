FS: 32GB DDR4-3600, NZKT Kraken X53, 850W PSU, Thrustmaster T300

All prices include shipping and are Zelle, Venmo, PayPal F&F, or you cover fees.Used with the i5 build and purchased at the same time. I THINK I have everything it came with (and maybe some cables it didn't), but I'm not 100% sure. It was a bit dusty, and I did clean it up the best I could but if you're a perfectionist you may want to do a more thorough job. Also there appears to be some scratches on the plate for the pump and a little denting in the radiator (pictured). These never caused me any issues.Not much to say here, worked great. I did have to underclock it a bit to 3400 but I believe that was due to motherboard compatibility.I haven't used this in a while but it worked great before I upgraded my PSU.Used for about 9 months before I upgraded to a direct drive wheelbase/LC pedals. Works great.Thank you!