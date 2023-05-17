FS: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600MHz -- Brand New/Sealed

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,647
I was going to build a PC for a friend, but his wife vetoed the project (reason #2785 to stay single, sane, and happy :ROFLMAO:). He already bought several components before wifey spoiled his fun so he asked me to sell those that are past their return periods.

First one to go is a brand new/sealed kit of 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600MHz.

$115 Shipped USPS

My Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for questions or my PayPal

807975_ram.png
 
Last edited:
