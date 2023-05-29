FS: 32GB (8gb x 4) G.Skill RipJaws V F4-3200C14D-16GVK 3200mhz CL14 DDR4

Celcius
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2011
- Messages
- 220
I'm selling my G.Skill RipJaws V F4-3200C14D-16GVK DDR4 memory kits. It's 32GB (8gb x 4), 3200mhz, 14-14-14-34, 1.35v. It's all in excellent condition and runs great. I've been running all 4 sticks together in my main system but recently upgraded so now I'm selling it. I'd prefer to sell it all together as a 32gb set (8gb x 4) but willing to sell as dual 16gb (8gb x 2) kits. Asking $100 shipped for all 4 sticks (32gb) or $60 shipped if you only want to buy one kit (16gb). Prices are firm, I only accept PayPal, and buyer must live in the continental USA.