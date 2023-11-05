FS: 32GB 6400Mhz DDR5

Greetings again, today I have for sale a kit of Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 6400Mhz DDR5. This is SK-Hynix M die so you know it will clock and respond well. Default timings are 40-40-40-84 at 6400Mhz however this kit runs all day long at 6400Mhz with 32-38-38-76 with the default 1.35v no problems. Can also do 6000Mhz with 30-36-36-72 at 1.35v for you AMD users that want to run your FClock and memory in sync for max performance. I've also been able to clock this memory to 7400Mhz in my Intel system with 38-46-46-96 timings and 1.45v though as with all overclocking your mileage may vary and will be up to your CPU's IMC and board more than anything. This is a solid 32GB kit though and has never given me any issues in either my AMD or Intel systems.$80 shipped in conUSI accept PayPal F&F or VenmoHEAT is 198-0