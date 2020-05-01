FS: (32) Seagate 2.5" SAS 1.8TB 10K ST1800MM0008

I have 32 of these that are available at the moment. They were pulled from some JetStor JBODs (Which will also be for sale (inquire if interested)).

These drives are in great shape.

(32) Seagate 2.5" SAS 1.8TB 10K ST1800MM0008 - $60 Shipped Per Individually (Deals can be had for larger numbers)
 
