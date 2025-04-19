  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: 3080ti FTW3 Ultra

N

Nightwing749

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 27, 2007
Messages
208
Adult owned, smoke and pet free home. Stock OC's with water cooling on the CPU. Original mobo, ram and gpu box included. Payments, PP and Zelle, add fees if not F&F.

AM4 5600x / MSI B550 Gaming Edge Wifi RGB / G.Skill TridentZ Neo RGB 32gb (4 x 8gb) DDR4-3600 C16
$225 shipped Sold

EVGA 3080ti FTW3 Ultra 12gb
$625 shipped

G.Skill flareX5 32gb (2 x 16gb), DDR5-6000 cl36-36-36-96
$60 shipped Sold

My account is 2FA and active. Heatware and ebay under Nightwing749, but I mostly sell local on Offerup.
 

Attachments

  • 20250409_120559.jpg
    20250409_120559.jpg
    353.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250409_120343.jpg
    20250409_120343.jpg
    196.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250409_120234.jpg
    20250409_120234.jpg
    524.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250409_120214.jpg
    20250409_120214.jpg
    634.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250408_135219.jpg
    20250408_135219.jpg
    461.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250408_135302.jpg
    20250408_135302.jpg
    731.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250408_135254.jpg
    20250408_135254.jpg
    361.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250408_135242.jpg
    20250408_135242.jpg
    313.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250419_114545.jpg
    20250419_114545.jpg
    397.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top