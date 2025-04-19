FS: 3080ti FTW3 Ultra - $600 shipped

Nightwing749
Adult owned, smoke and pet free home. Stock OC's with water cooling on the CPU. Original mobo, ram and gpu box included. Payments, PP and Zelle, add fees if not F&F.
EVGA 3080ti FTW3 Ultra 12gb
$625 $600 shipped
AM4 5600x / MSI B550 Gaming Edge Wifi RGB / G.Skill TridentZ Neo RGB 32gb (4 x 8gb) DDR4-3600 C16 Sold
$225 shipped
G.Skill flareX5 32gb (2 x 16gb), DDR5-6000 cl36-36-36-96 Sold
$60 shipped
My account is 2FA and active. Heatware and ebay under Nightwing749, but I mostly sell local on Offerup.
