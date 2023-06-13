FS: 3080TI FE - $575 shipped

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,520
Going to part with my current desktop as I'm interested in trying something different.

Intel 12th Gen Combo - SOLD
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR4
Intel 12700KF
Crucial Ballistix (Red) 2x16 DDR4 3600

Motherboard and CPU have retail boxes. Memory will be shipped on motherboard. Will include a Thermalright LGA1700-BCF bracket.

Nvidia 3080TI Founders Edition - $575 shipped
Picked this up in a trade recently. Comes with retail box and power adapter.

Heatware - kirbyrj - 424-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
 
Last edited:
Bump it up...might be interested in a trade for a Steam Deck 512GB also or AM5 stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top