FS: 3060ti XC, i7-3770K

xx0xx
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2005
- Messages
- 763
2FA-Enabled: Yes
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment: Paypal F&F only
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: established / recent heatware
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.
EVGA 3060ti XC Gaming PN: 08G-P5-3663-KL - $260 Shipped
EVGA 3060ti XC Gaming PN: 08G-P5-3663-KL - $260 Shipped
- Bought used from another [H] member a month ago, decided to go AMD in the PC I used it in
- Works fine, gamed some on it, no problems
- Warranty status per https://www.evga.com/warranty/check.asp is In Warranty -- Days Left: 730
- Will include compatible EVGA Powerlink (comes with original adjustment tool + connectors, not pictured) (600-PL-2816-B9) for $10 extra
- Bracket got roughed up a bit by me but still fits fine and doesn't affect anything
- Bare CPU, no original box or cooler
- No warranty, however works fine, was pulled from working machine that was upgraded
