FS: 3060ti XC, i7-3770K

xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
763
2FA-Enabled: Yes
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment: Paypal F&F only
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: established / recent heatware
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.

EVGA 3060ti XC Gaming PN: 08G-P5-3663-KL - $260 Shipped
  • Bought used from another [H] member a month ago, decided to go AMD in the PC I used it in
  • Works fine, gamed some on it, no problems
  • Warranty status per https://www.evga.com/warranty/check.asp is In Warranty -- Days Left: 730
  • Will include compatible EVGA Powerlink (comes with original adjustment tool + connectors, not pictured) (600-PL-2816-B9) for $10 extra
  • Bracket got roughed up a bit by me but still fits fine and doesn't affect anything
Intel i7-3770K - $65 Shipped
  • Bare CPU, no original box or cooler
  • No warranty, however works fine, was pulled from working machine that was upgraded
 

Attachments

  • 3060ti_XC_1_s.jpg
    3060ti_XC_1_s.jpg
    208.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 3060ti_XC_2_s.jpg
    3060ti_XC_2_s.jpg
    121.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 3060ti_XC_3_s.jpg
    3060ti_XC_3_s.jpg
    165.4 KB · Views: 0
  • i7-3770K_s_1.jpg
    i7-3770K_s_1.jpg
    89.7 KB · Views: 1
  • i7-3770K_s_2.jpg
    i7-3770K_s_2.jpg
    302.6 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
Bump, will make discounts for multiple. May consider reasonable offers. Take both GPUs + Apple TV for $409 shipped!
 
Bump- want this stuff gone, make offers (no lowballs). This should be a good price for a used 3070! If you have a quiet case or bad ears, especially! :D
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,713
Will the 960 do 4k desktop? I know the 970 could. Or is the ram a limiter...
 
Bump - took me a bit to get these new items listed, but they're up now. GPU and CPU listed, possibly more to come
 
