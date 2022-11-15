FS: 3060ti XC, i7-3770K

Paypal

F&F only

$260 Shipped

Bought used from another [H] member a month ago, decided to go AMD in the PC I used it in

Works fine, gamed some on it, no problems

Warranty status per https://www.evga.com/warranty/check.asp is In Warranty -- Days Left: 730

Will include compatible EVGA Powerlink (comes with original adjustment tool + connectors, not pictured) (600-PL-2816-B9) for $10 extra

Bracket got roughed up a bit by me but still fits fine and doesn't affect anything

$65 Shipped

Bare CPU, no original box or cooler

No warranty, however works fine, was pulled from working machine that was upgraded

: YesCONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS GroundVirginia, USAMay be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sentestablished / recent heatwaregenerally no, but please PM if you have any concernsAlways feel free to ask questions beforehand.