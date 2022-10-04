FS: 3060Ti Founders, 3080 Founders, Vega 56, 1080 EVGA Hybrid

XFX Vega 56
Bought early in 2022 here from another member. Mined on. Don't remember the settings honestly other than using AMDMemTweak to change the memory timings. Did about 50 mhash at 130w on ETH. Ran in air conditioned basement. Fans fully blown out before listing.
$120 shipped Paypal F&F OBO


3060Ti Founders
Bought from Bestbuy in June 2022. Mined, but underclocked. -150mhz on GPU core, +800mhz on memory. Power level around 130w. Ran in air conditioned basement. Fans fully blown out before listing. Original box and accessories.
$280 shipped Paypal F&F


3080 Founders
Bought from Bestbuy in June 2022. Mined, but underclocked. -200mhz on GPU core, +800mhz on memory. Power level around 230w. Used to play Apex Legends about every other day also. Ran in air conditioned basement. Fans fully blown out before listing. Original box and accessories.
$500 shipped Paypal F&F OBO


EVGA 1080 Hybird with Thermaltake 120mm AIO and Kraken mount
I bought this in Dec 2021 used. It was originally an EVGA Hybrid with the original waterblock and cooler. The EVGA pump had failed at time at purchase. Replaced with ThermalTake 120mm AIO and Kraken mount (purchased in Dec 2021). I don't have any of the original cooler/parts as they wouldn't fit to the card with the ThermalTake cooler/Kraken. Mined on in air conditioned basement. Ran at stock clocks and with the MT memory tweak command. Did like 33mhash, don't remember the wattage.
$120 shipped Paypal F&F OBO
 

Up for an amazing transaction on the 1080 Hybrid!!!!!!

Stupid fast shipping and awesome packaging!

Thanks a ton bro!
 
