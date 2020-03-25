FS: 3 x ASUS STRIX 1060 GTX 6 x RADEON RX480

Not sure what heatware is. I originally bought 6 RX 580's and built a ethereum miner. It was very profitable but I was behind the curve so I had trouble sourcing parts for more miners. These cards came in during he crash. They made it into a rig for testing and that is where it stopped as it was the earnings had dropped off so bad that it wasn't worth getting them into the rotation. Sold the RX 580 rig as a single piece and never did anything with these.