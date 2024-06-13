FS: 3 Older MBs/CPUs/Ram Sets

I was able to boot into the bios.

Was one of mine that I ran everyday. Not overclocked at all when I was using it.

Been sitting in a Antec case for a long time.



Asus P9X79 M/B with Bios 4801 Comes with back plate only

Intel 3930K CPU

4 x 8G DDR3 1600 Crucial Ballistix Sport



125.00 Not Shipped



Booted this into Windows 10. Was my old rig that I used for everything. Not overclocked and has been sitting in a case for a while.



Asus P9X79 Pro with bios 4801 Comes with back plate only

Intel 3930K CPU

8 x 4G DDR3 1600 Kingston HyperX KHX1600C9D3K4/16GX (2 kits of 4)



150.00 Not Shipped



Got this into the bios. No HDs in it. This was my wife's rig. No overclocking on this one. Been sitting in a case.



MSI Z87-G41 PC Mate with bios E7850IMS V1.7 Comes with back plate only

Intel i5-4670

2 x 8G DDR3 1600 Kingston KHX1600C10D3B1K2/16G



SOLD



All in a non-smoking home. Send me offers if you like. Paypal!