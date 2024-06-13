FS: 3 Older MBs/CPUs/Ram Sets

fords8
Was one of mine that I ran everyday. Not overclocked at all when I was using it.
Been sitting in a Antec case for a long time.
Asus P9X79 M/B with Bios 4801 Comes with back plate only
Intel 3930K CPU
4 x 8G DDR3 1600 Crucial Ballistix Sport
125.00 Not Shipped
Booted this into Windows 10. Was my old rig that I used for everything. Not overclocked and has been sitting in a case for a while.
Asus P9X79 Pro with bios 4801 Comes with back plate only
Intel 3930K CPU
8 x 4G DDR3 1600 Kingston HyperX KHX1600C9D3K4/16GX (2 kits of 4)
150.00 Not Shipped
Got this into the bios. No HDs in it. This was my wife's rig. No overclocking on this one. Been sitting in a case.
MSI Z87-G41 PC Mate with bios E7850IMS V1.7 Comes with back plate only
Intel i5-4670
2 x 8G DDR3 1600 Kingston KHX1600C10D3B1K2/16G
SOLD
All in a non-smoking home. Send me offers if you like. Paypal!
