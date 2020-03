FS: 3 mechanical keyboards

Velocifire TKL01WS Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

First up is the Alienware 13 R3 laptop.

Like new condition, no scratches or real signs of wear.



$725 OBO



Specs:

Intel i7-6700HQ

GTX 1060 OC with 6gb GDDR5

512GB SSD

1TB SSD

32GB of Ram DDR4 2400

13.3 2560x1440 OLED Touchscreen Display

RGB Backlit Keyboard and touchpad

Killer 1535 Wifi

Out of box experience Windows 10 Home

Battery is about 85% of new capacity, excellent health in terms of report.

Comes with 2 power bricks.

Warranty ran out December 31st 2019. You're still able to purchase another year via dell support.



Picture Link



Logitech Pro x headphones



Like new, used for less than a day before opting for wireless.



$75 OBO



Picture Link

SOLD ITEMS