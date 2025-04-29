FS: (3) HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Mini 65w barebones (i5 8500)

ChineseStunna
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2002
- Messages
- 423
Good day folks,
I have 3 of these HP minis for sale, used them to play around with Proxmox clustering and homelab light use. These are pretty awesome with Intel VPro for remote admin and works great for workbench/living room PCs as they are near silent. Also a mini server as one can install 2x M2 NVME drives (or use one for 10gbe networking) and has option to get a SATA drive with the caddy. These are the 65w boxes that run the full desktop i5 chip.
Just add ram/storage and off to the races
HP Mini 800 G4 65w
i5 8500 (6core, 4.1ghz) link
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with 95w HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 3x DisplayPort, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone, headset, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Asking $100 shipped each
Heatware
I do have ram and storage drives if needed, let me know.
Thanks for looking!
I have 3 of these HP minis for sale, used them to play around with Proxmox clustering and homelab light use. These are pretty awesome with Intel VPro for remote admin and works great for workbench/living room PCs as they are near silent. Also a mini server as one can install 2x M2 NVME drives (or use one for 10gbe networking) and has option to get a SATA drive with the caddy. These are the 65w boxes that run the full desktop i5 chip.
Just add ram/storage and off to the races
HP Mini 800 G4 65w
i5 8500 (6core, 4.1ghz) link
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with 95w HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 3x DisplayPort, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone, headset, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Asking $100 shipped each
Heatware
I do have ram and storage drives if needed, let me know.
Thanks for looking!