FS: (3) Asus 10/RX580 Series Strix video card fans & (3) Corsair 120LL Black 120mm fans

Hello all, I ordered these 2 months ago and they have finally shown up. No longer needed as I sold the video card they were intended for. They should be good for Asus Strix GTX 1060, 1070, 1080, 1080TI and I believe rx 580, 480 strix video cards. These are brand new unused oem fans. Looking for $20 and actual shipping. The set of 3 is $30 shipped on ebay from China and will take some time in the mail! So save some time and get them already imported from meEDIT: Also listing (3) 120LL Corsair 120mm fans. Looking for $100 shipped on those.